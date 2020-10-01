Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 201 to 58,848

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 201 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 58,848 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 77 new cases; Rivers, 37; Plateau, 25; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 13; Kaduna and Ogun, 12 each; Adamawa, eight; Taraba, seven; Imo, four; Kwara and Osun, two each; while Abia and Oyo recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 58,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 50,358 persons have been discharged, while 1,112 have died.”