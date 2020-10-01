Nigeria, Beacon of Hope for Black Race, Says Zenith Bank CEO

Obinna Chima

The Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has described Nigeria as the beacon of hope for the black race.

Speaking while delivering his goodwill message at the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, the Zenith Bank boss said:

“On this occasion of our diamond jubilee, I will like to remind us that as a people, we are known to be extremely talented, intelligent, hardworking, brilliant, dogged and we are creative. Above all, we are uniquely beautiful people.

“These are attributes that have continued to underscore the very outstanding accomplishments of our various compatriots at home and abroad. In every aspect of human endeavor, there is an indomitable Nigerian spirit you cannot break. I feel proud to be a Nigerian.

“As we all work collectively towards our desired and glorious future, I will like to urge all of us to commit to live right and do right for our dear nation, both in our closet and in the open. Let us continue to build unity out of our diversity as we work harmoniously to tap our abundant human and natural resources.”