Nigeria Has Great Future, Says Elder Statesman Ahmed Joda

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former super permanent secretary and elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, has said that Nigeria’s future will be great.

Speaking on Thursday evening during the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, Joda said the country had since independence exhibited capacity to handle its affairs, making giant strides in industrial and skilled manpower development.

Joda noted that despite difficulties, the country remained on course for greatness.

“There is hope in us being together than staying apart. In spite of all difficulties, I believe Nigeria is a viable country. It is a country worth preserving,” he said.

The 6-hour global virtual commemoration from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT is featuring leading performers, fashion from top designers and speeches from icons, statesmen and global leaders.