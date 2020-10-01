NGO Flags off Campaign to Support Community Policing

Salute Nigeria Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) engaged in promoting national interest , has flagged of South-west zonal campaign to support community policing through community to community sensitisation against insecurity, gender-based violence and COVID- 19.

The event took place at the Palace of Alapomu of Apomu.

Speaking on the campaign, the Convener, Ambassador Chielo Ojirika, Nigerian-born international musician and music Ambassador to Germany said “against the background of our communities being plagued by insecurity, insurgency, bandit, kidnapping, inter-community violence, ravishing COVID-19 pandemic as well as violence against women and children, we have been challenged to come up with a new integrated community to community sensitisation campaign which will go nationwide. “

Ojirika said “there is no country without crises. But the collective ability to manage it determines the stability and progress of that country. Nigeria is the biggest market in Africa but this is being hindered by insecurity thereby hindering economic growth and development “

Another speaker at the event, and a fellow with Institute of Conflict Resolution, Peace Building and Conciliation, Asiwaju Mashood Shittu, said the initiative was to support the fight against insurgency, Gender-Based Violence and other crimes through community policing.

“Police are closer to members of the community. It is the police that can tackle a situation so that it does not escalate.

“So, the communities should support and collaborate with the police. He added that” the police should be adequately funded so that they can perform their statutory role of securing lives and property,” he explained.

The Royal father of the day, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi , spoke on Gender-Based Violence.

He said the campaign against the menace is gathering momentum.

To sustain the tempo, he said community policing should be supported. He called on parents to take the message of the dangers of Gender-Based Violence to their children.