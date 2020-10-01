Mustapha: We Need Oneness to Return to Our Golden Past

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate togetherness and courage in order to return the country to its golden past.

Mustapha made the remarks on Thursday in a message to the nation during the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria 60th Independence Anniversary.

He noted that in the past, Nigeria achieved great feats when the people were united and had a collective thinking as one people.

”It is the collapse of living individually for the collective and living collectively for the individual that has largely been responsible for our present state,” he said.

The SGF said that the support of individuals, the private sector, communities and religious leaders, traditional rulers and indeed all Nigerians will be required for the country to achieve its goals.

The 6-hour global virtual commemoration from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT is featuring leading performers, fashion from top designers and speeches from icons, statesmen and global leaders.

More to follow…