Man, 60 Urgently Needs N1.5M to Treat Urinary Disease

By Martins Ifijeh

Edo-born Vincent Ebhomene is urgently in need of N1.5 million to treat urinary retention if he must live to enjoy his old age.

Urinary retention is the body’s inability to completely empty the bladder of urine, and it is referred to as a deadly disease.

Speaking with THISDAY recently, Ebhomene, who was a security man with Niger Dock in Lagos before he was retrenched five years ago, said the urinary disease started since 2013, and that since then he had sold all he had and borrowed from friends and relations just so he could stay alive.

The 60-year-old said: “I am currently experiencing the worst form of the disease and I fear for my life every passing day. My doctor’s at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte-Meta said I have a long segment urethra stricture just narrowly escaping the fossa navicular is.

“They said with a surgical procedure I will be fine. I do not have the money for it. I am calling on kind hearted Nigerians to come to my aid. I don’t want to die from this treatable disease.”

If you are touched to help, please reach him on +2349077508246. Account name: Vincent Ebhomene. Account number: 0000157574. Bank name: Union Bank