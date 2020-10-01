International Model Naomi Campbell Commends THISDAY ARISE Group for Promoting Nigerian Fashion

By Vanessa Obioha

International model, Naomi Campbell, was among the icons that felicitated with Nigeria on its 60th independence at THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of the country’s diamond anniversary.

“Nigeria at 60 is a symbol of perseverance, potential and prosperity. My love for Nigeria knows no bounds, from the people to the culture and the art. She certainly is a safe haven for me,” she said.

Streaming from the comfort of her home, Campbell expressed regret that her visit to the country this year was hindered by the capricious coronavirus. However, she lauded the THISDAY ARISE Group for its constant exposure of the rich fashion industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“THISDAY and ARISE consistently used its platforms to further the cause of Nigerian fashion, its designers, its models, so that no one is left behind.”

She also noted that the fashion industry in Nigeria was booming.

“I feel the pulse of Nigeria’s fashion getting stronger with each beat, and it makes me so thrilled for the present, not just the future. The shift has already started. What we have seen on this special show alone is a hallmark of what is happening now. When I see the likes of Tiffany Amber and Kenneth Ize, two brands of countless Nigerian fashion powerhouses, my excitement grows beyond words. I can see it, and so can you on Nigerian runways to Nigeria designs to putting my money where my mouth is, and championing investment in Nigeria’s fashion industry. It’s a great time to focus on Nigeria,” Campbell said.