IG Directs 24-hour Nationwide Surveillance

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered increased surveillance and security deployments across the country to forestall any breach of the peace and ensure hitch-free 60th independence anniversary celebrations.

In a statement issued by the Force Headquarters, the IG directed Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure the safety and security of the public space in their various areas of responsibility.

“The strategic officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry-out confidence building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways and government/private infrastructure to prevent and arrest any untoward situation,” it said.

The IG enjoined citizens to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension noting that the police chiefs across the 36 states would strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry-out confidence building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways and government/private infrastructure to prevent/arrest any untoward situation.

The IG, on behalf of the management team and the entire personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large on the nation’s independence anniversary.

He enjoined Nigerians to continue their support to the Police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, public order and public security.