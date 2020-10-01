Group Unveils Movement to Actualise Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

By Chuks Okocha

A group of young Nigerian professionals have unveiled a political movement in Abuja to work for the actualization of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s perceived presidential aspiration.

The movement known as Young Professionals for Tinubu 2023, with membership across the 36 states and the FCT, said it has been in existence for almost two years, noting that the occasion was to mark its formal inauguration.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Ahmed Muhammed Ibrahim, in a press briefing in Abuja, Thursday, noted that Tinubu’s leadership qualities and knack for development informed its resolve to work for his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and his success in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Ibrahim, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a natural leader, who has extended the hand of friendship to all regions of the country, he has what it takes to lead Nigeria towards prosperity.

“He has the skill to discover talent and the ability to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammdu Bahari.”

Ibrahim, who said mobilization is already in progress, called on lovers of Nigeria to support the movement.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary General of the group, Mr. Ishaq Muhammad, observed that Tinubu should be the natural successor to President Buhari as they played the lead role to ensure APC wins at the federal level and in many states across country.

“The president and Asiwaju are core progressives who put personal benefit aside to rescue the country from the brink of collapse in 2015 so he knows what needs to be done to achieve a greater Nigeria,” he submitted.

Muhammad commended President Buhari for keeping the economy afloat despite the dwindling oil prices and Covid-19 challenges.

He called on party faithful to close ranks and build a stronger APC ahead of the 2020 general elections.