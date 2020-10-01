Buhari: With Edo Poll, I’ve Shown my Commitment to Ensure Votes Count

Speaking in a national broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s independence Thursday, the president said: “I am a firm believer in transparent, free, fair and credible elections as has been demonstrated during my period as a democratically elected president.”

President Buhari said the recent build-up and eventual outcome of the Edo State elections should encourage Nigerians that “it is my commitment to bequeath to this country processes and procedures that would guarantee that the people’s votes count”.

He said the problems with the country’s electoral process are mainly human induced as desperate desire for power leads to desperate attempts to gain power and office.

According to him, “Democracy, the world over and as I am pursuing in Nigeria, recognizes the power of the people. However, if some constituencies choose to bargain off their power, they should be prepared for denial of their rights.

“This call is made more urgent if we realise that even after a transparent, free, fair and credible election, desperation leads to compromising the judiciary to upturn legitimate decisions of the people.

“It is necessary to, therefore, support the enthronement of the rule of law by avoiding actions which compromise the judiciary.”