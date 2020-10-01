Atiku, Mark, Governors, Others Felicitate with Nigeria at 60

Our Correspondents

As Nigeria marks her 60th Independence anniversary, the former vice president and the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar has appealed on those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to have a rethink.

He said that whatever differences they may have with the rest of Nigeria, whether religious, ethnic or political: terror, violence and separatism are not the way.

The former vice president also called on the federal government to invest in the future of the youths as they remain the soul of the Nigerian nation.

According to Atiku in a statement he signed said, “Let us learn from history. In Ireland, Israel, and the Balkans, such groups have seen the wisdom in giving up armed struggle for participation in the political process”.

The former vice president said that there is much wisdom in the saying that to jaw jaw is better than to war war, stating that Nigeria “must accept the reality that we are all brothers and sisters sired by our fatherland.”

He explained that Nigeria cannot defeat separatist groups by force of arms alone; adding that, “we can only defeat separatism by making all Nigerians feel like they belong. And this is only possible when we live up to the words of our national motto: Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.”

PDP Governors Felicitate with Nigerians

The Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambawul, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the 60th Independence anniversary, describing it as a great milestone that calls for both celebration and sober reflection.

In a statement he personally signed on behalf of the governors, Tambawul said: “As our country, Nigeria, turns 60, it is a great milestone which calls for both celebrations and sober reflections. I wish to salute the doggedness and indomitable spirit of our founding fathers, who labored strenuously and expended the energies of their youth to ensure the birth of a new nation on October 1, 1960.

“Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved independence from British colonial domination. On this special occasion of the nation`s Diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of”.

Accordingly, he said: “On behalf of the PDP Governors` Forum, I congratulate the good people of Nigeria for this achievement. It is certainly a thing of joy that in spite of the challenges the nation has faced and the centrifugal forces that have been at play in these past years, our common heritage, Nigeria, to the glory of Almighty God, has remained intact. Our nation has gone through tough times and terrible difficulties which on many occasions brought her close to the edge of the precipice. But God, in His infinite mercies, has always pulled her back.”

Mark, Omo-Agege Call for Truly United Nation

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, have called for a united Nigeria that all citizens will be proud of.

The duo who made this submission in separate messages on Wednesday to mark 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria, stressed that the political class should strive to ensure the nation remains one irrespective of religious or tribal differences.

Mark in his message urged the political class to review critically the underlying concerns of Nigerians believed to be aggravating agitations, ethno-religious conflicts and insecurity in the country.

He stressed that the road map to Nigeria’s development is to identify and genuinely address those ills militating against it.

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the country has demonstrated unusual resilience in the face of many odds.

Omo-Agege, in his message to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, called on those agitating for the break up of the country to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria a better place for the current and coming generations.

Although Omo-Agege admitted that Coronavirus has ravaged the economies of the entire world, he was upbeat that Nigeria will overcome the challenges caused by the pandemic.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to keep praying for the continued peace and unity of the country.

Ortom Asks Nigerians to Uphold Virtues of Sincerity, Justice, Fairness

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged Nigerians to uphold the virtues of sincerity, justice and fairness while rejecting impunity to enable the country to realise its full potential as a prosperous nation and the true giant of Africa.

The governor also admonishes Nigerians to sustain their faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome the current security and economic challenges.

He made the call in a press release by his Media aide Terver Akase yesterday in Makurdi

He said what the nation needs at this time are men and women of honour and integrity who can stand for the rule of law and promote the values as well as the dream of the nation’s founding fathers.

The governor stated that the grace of Almighty God has guided Nigeria out of challenges and threats to its corporate existence, and expresses optimism that the same God will continue to steer the ship of the country away from doom.

We’ve Reason to Celebrate at 60, Says Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said that Nigerians have every reason to celebrate Nigeria, as she marks 60 years of political independence, even as he called for more commitment and prayers for peace to prevail in the nation.

Masari also called for more support to President Muhammadu Buhari, to enable him succeed in repositioning the country towards the path of sustainable development.

He said the president needed our sustained commitment and prayers to enable him successfully steer the nation through the numerous challenges confronting, and even threatening, its corporate existence.

Masari, in a goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, issued by his Director-general, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, maintained that although 60 years was not a long time in the life of a nation, the country has come along way in terms of infrastructural development.

Fayemi Hails Nigeria at 60, Ekiti at 24

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary, with a call to all and sundry to continue making the necessary sacrifice that would ensure that the country attain the level of greatness envisaged by the founding fathers.

Fayemi in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, also congratulated Ekiti people on the 24th year of the creation of Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said though the country has remained one indivisible political entity despite the political and ethnic forces pulling her, Nigerians must continue to make concerted efforts to see the Nigeria of our dream come to full manifestation.

The governor who noted that change comes with pains before some fruitful gains, stated that all the challenges confronting the country are surmountable if all Nigerians participate actively and constructively in the process of nation building.

Obaseki Celebrates Nigerians’ Resilience

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has praised Nigerians for their resilience and sacrifices to surmount the nation’s challenges, as the country marks its 60th independence anniversary celebration.

The governor, in a statement, reflected on the labour of the nation’s founding fathers, praising the resilience of Nigerians to speak in unison for a democratic entity, despite the country’s diversity.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I salute all Nigerians on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of our independence as a nation. I want to especially rejoice with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on this auspicious occasion.”

Celebration is an Excellent Trek, Says Tinubu

On his part the National Leader of APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, in his message, stated that the country does not commemorate Independence Day as some empty ritual.

According to him, it is not some excuse to begin the 10th month of the year with a holiday.

“Instead, it is an annual reminder and affirmation of the noble and excellent trek upon which we have embarked as a people. During these 60 years we have passed important milestones and progressed in many ways. We have endured long nights that skeptics said would end us. In my own state of Lagos we have transformed what many had written off as a dying city into a dynamic hub of commerce, openness and infrastructural development,” he explained.

House Minority Caucus Urges Nigerians to Be Hopeful

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians as the nation marks her 60th Independence anniversary, urging them not to despair over the prevailing security and economic challenges, but continue to keep hope alive in the collective effort to pull the nation out of the wood.

The lawmakers, in an Independence statement signed by the Minority Leaders of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, commended Nigerians for their perseverance and commitment in all spheres of life towards the unity, stability and development of the nation despite the prevailing economic, political and security challenges they face.

The caucus called for more commitment from leaders at all levels in the task of nation building, especially at this critical period in our national history.

APGA Urges FG to Address Sufferings of Nigerians

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has tasked the federal government to urgently do something to reduce the sufferings and frustration Nigerians are a facing.

The party however expressed optimism that there is a renewed hope the country will successfully pull through the economic difficulties imposed by covid-19.

It said that having gone through the synopsis of the working documents of the Steering Committee for the production of the Mid Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050, “there is a flicker of hope for Nigeria”.

Delta Speaker, Oborevwori, Preaches Unity, Love

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigerians in general and Deltans in particular on the 60th Independence anniversary of the country and tasked Nigerians on peace and unity of the country.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, Hon. Oborevwori equally eulogised past leaders for laying a solid foundation for the development of the country.

The Speaker who expressed delight with the theme of the 60th Independence anniversary celebration: “Together We Shall Be,” noted that there is strength in diversity and implored Nigerians to live in peace and unity, saying no sacrifice is too much to be made for the unity of the country.