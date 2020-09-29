Ondo Guber Election: Sanwo -Olu Mobilises Monarchs for Akeredolu

By James Sowole

The campaign train of the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwaroyimi Aketedolu, got a major boost yesterday as the Lagos State Governor, who is the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State governorship election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, mobilised traditional rulers in Ondo State for the reelection of the APC candidate.

Sanwo-Olu, who joined the campaign team of Akeredolu on tour of some local government areas ahead of the October 10 poll, solicited for the support of the traditional rulers in the state for his counterpart.

Speaking at Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area while meeting traditional rulers, the Lagos State governor said he was very optimistic that APC would win the poll.

Sanwo-Olu said the APC administration under Akeredolu had performed creditably well in the state to defeat the other candidates in the party.

He said: “There is no gain saying that our candidate has done well in his first term as the governor of Ondo State. Without sounding immodest, Akeredolu will defeat his closest rival by more than 30 per cent of the ballots.

“The people of Ondo State know our party, and I dare say that we are the only party they trust to deliver the goods to them. That’s exactly what the government of Akeredolu has been doing in the last three and half years.

“When they inaugurated the Ore flyover, I wasn’t there but when I got there recently, I was surprised, and that has shown that Akeredolu is really working in the state.

“Lagos State people are solidly behind Governor Akeredolu. I have come here to campaign for my brother based on the good work he has been doing, and we can see that he deserves another four years. APC governors in the Southwest are solidly behind him.”

Akeredolu, who had earlier addressed the traditional rulers in the area, said it’s God that has given him the ability to work in the last three years for the good people of Ondo State.

On the black out in the southern senatorial district of the state, Akeredolu said his administration has done a lot, promising that he would not relent until electricity is restored to the area.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Abodi of Ikale land, Oba George Faduyile, made the assurance that Akeredolu has no problem as far as the people of Ikale are concerned, saying “Come October 10, our votes is for you.”