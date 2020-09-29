Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 136 to 58,460

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 136 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 58,460 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 71 new cases; Rivers, 23; Plateau, 12; Adamawa and Oyo, six each; Kaduna, five; Abia and Federal Capital Territory, three each; Katsina and Kwara, two each; while Bauchi, Borno and Edo recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 58,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 49,895 patients have been discharged while 1,111 persons have died.”