Nigeria @ 60: FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

By Kuni Tyessi

The federal government has declared Thursday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s diamond jubilee and assured them of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ms. Georgina Ehuriah, the minister said that the warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in the nation’s human capital and the richness of its land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our nation’s human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“A country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion and culture.

“We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope,” Aregbesola said.

The minister said further that though celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and ceremony, but with the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act cautiously, Nigeria cannot afford the imperative of a low-keyed celebration at this time.

While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that “our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence”.

He therefore called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he said, shall be a “befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past”.