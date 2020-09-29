Inq. Expands Footprint to Nigerian Market

Information Communication Technology firm, Inq. has extended its offerings to West Africa most populous nation, Nigeria, thus fulfilling the brand’s vision of building a pan African network across African cities.

inq. said it has extended its reach via the 100 percent acquisition of Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

The company in a statement further hinted of plans to acquire the business in Cameroon, pending regulatory approvals.

The new transaction grows inq.’s regional footprint as a leading enterprise solutions provider to 12 cities in 7 countries across Africa.

This included its existing operations in Botswana, Malawi and South Africa with an additional investment in Mozambique.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director, inq. Nigeria Headquarters, Valentine Chime,said, “Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients. We are about simpler and seamless solutions”

Under the inq. banner, the company will embark on the next phase of building a unified Pan-African cloud and digital service provider, bringing to market a very suite of next generation technology solutions in the fields of Edge AI, SD-WAN/NFV and Cloud.

inq. currently operates in 12 African cities including:Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Gaborone, Lusaka, Ndola, Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Abidjan and Johannesburg.

The organisation prides itself on global best practice methodologies customized to local customs in each of the 12 cities, covering different sectors including banking, oil & gas, FMCG, mining, health, real estate, IT, public sector and logistics.