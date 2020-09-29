Gunmen Abduct Council Chairman in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

The Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr. Katuka Humble, has been reportedly abducted by suspected gunmen.

Sources said the incident occurred last Sunday as he was being conveyed on a bike to his farm located somewhere around Kiduni village in Chikun LGA of the state.

The bandits were said to have opened fire at them, killing the bike man on the spot before taking the council boss away.

“The chairman was kidnaped on his way to the farm on Sunday. The farm is located somewhere around Kiduni in Chikun LGA. I understand that a bike man was taking him to the farm. The bandits shot at them and killed the motorcyclist and kidnapped the chairman,” the source said.

Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls and text message sent to his mobile phone when he was contacted.

Kaduna is one of the states in the country facing serious security challenges occasioned by incessant invasions of communities and abductions for ransom.

Many residents around the suburbs of Kaduna metropolis, especially, residents of places like Damishi, Juji, Maraban Rido and Karji, are said to have relocated from their homes to safer places following rampant cases of invasions and abductions in their communities by dare devil gunmen.