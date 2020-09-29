Four Killed, Others Injured in Anambra Multiple Road Crash

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Four persons have lost their lives yesterday in a fatal road accident, which involved three vehicles that crashed into each other in Obosi, Anambra State.

Though the names of the deceased were not given, THISDAY gathered that a total of four adults lost their lives in the crash, which involved 13 passengers.

The incident was confirmed by the Acting Public Education Officer,

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Kamal Musa.

Kamal said: “At about 11.30hrs this morning (yesterday), a multiple fatal crash as a result of brake failure and loss of control involving a red 911 M/Benz with registration number JJT 168 XG, a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 122 DQ and a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Izuchukwu Motors with registration number ABN 430 YN, was recorded at Obosi slaughter near Obosi Police Division along Onitsha – Owerri Road.

“A total of 13 people, consisting of eight male adults and five female adults were involved in the Crash. Two male adults and two female adults who sustained varying degrees of injury were rushed to Unit Hospital Obosi by the FRSC’s rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command and four corpses deposited at the mogue after they were confirmed dead by a medical doctors in the hospital.”

He added that the road obstruction caused by the crash has been cleared my men of the FRSC to ensure free flow of traffic.