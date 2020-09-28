NAHCO Aviance Partners Raven Hygiene on Provision of Aviation Biosecurity Services

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance), West Africa’s leading ground handling service provider, has received clearance from aviation regulatory authorities to commence the provision of biosecurity services.

Operating a revitalised hygiene and cabin appearance unit, the services to be carried out are in line with recent IATA Aviation Biosecurity protocols and NCAA guidelines operating as NAHCO-Aviance (Biosecurity).

Under a framework agreement with Raven Hygiene (a subsidiary of Raven Resources), the integrated petrochemical and biochemical group, NAHCO-Aviance, will have access to the region’s single largest offering of globally recognised biomedical products and services.

“The alliance between NAHCO and Raven will have them invest in multi-layered infection control biosecurity systems to ensure compliance with passenger safety protocols as prescribed by global aviation advisory bodies and regulators.

“The IATA document, ‘Biosecurity for Air Transport: A Roadmap for Restarting Aviation’, specifically offers recommendations for airline pre-flight, in-flight, and post flight measures, and is tasked with developing the global standards needed for the safe re-start of aviation,” the company agreement stated.

It said the services are being offered and provided to third party regional and international airline operators at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) (IATA: LOS, ICAO: DNMM); Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (IATA: ABV, ICAO: DNAA); Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (IATA: KAN, ICAO: DNKN), and Port Harcourt International Airport (IATA: PHC, ICAO: DNPO).

On her own, the Chief Executive Officer of NAHCO-Aviance, Mrs. Olatokunbo A Fagbemi, said: “Expanding our operations in Nigeria to include biosecurity services underlines our strategic plans as we continuously look for opportunities to serve our clients and to add value to our portfolio for our investors.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Raven, Adeniyi Makanjuola, said: “Our partnership with NAHCO ensures that the traveling public is assured of airlines’ bio-preparedness. There is an urgent need to deploy available technology to unlock the full benefits of ongoing regional aviation biosafety efforts which are only going to be achieved through global operational coordination.”

On his own, Executive Director, NAHCO- Aviance Prince Saheed Lasisi, added: “With thousands of connections originating from Nigeria, and millions of international travellers flying back and forth, it is imperative that world class biosecurity measures are implemented to ensure passenger safety.”