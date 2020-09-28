Lawan: PIB Now at N’ Assembly

By Deji Elumoye

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Monday confirmed that the much awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is now at the National Assembly and will be presented at plenary as soon as the Assembly returns from its annual vacation on Tuesday.

Lawan, who spoke at a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Hon. Sylva Timipre, said the bill will be presented to the federal lawmakers at Tuesday’s plenary.

He stated that the bill will be given expeditious passage by the two chambers of the National Assembly “as the Assembly was carried along in the preparation and drafting of the bill”.

The closed-door session is still in progress.

Details later…