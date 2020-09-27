The Fayemi They Know Now

If there’s a case in point of learning from the best and doing justice to the knowledge and skills of profound political mentorship, then, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is living up to that feat as a worthy student of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s University of Politics.

Lately, a lot is being arrogated to Fayemi, even when he had no clue how some developments came about. But he is fast wearing the kind of mystique that’s daily confounding both his fans and political enemies alike, many of whom have yet to fathom, where and how he devised his new skills set.

Apart from putting up a stellar performance as an incumbent, whose innovative approach to governance and political maturity has trumped the otherwise unfounded charges against him, his mediatory roles in some disagreements between people, have proven once again that the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) might have been underrated over time.

Although as his profile soars are the number of his traducers increasing and defeated even in their own game, his alleged suspension by non-officials of the party is a testament to the desperation of his enemies, which ironically has changed nothing. Instead, the latest development has proven, without doubt, that Fayemi plays in a different class way above the league of rivals. He is no doubt the star boy from Southwest.