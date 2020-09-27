Purple Group Unveils New Identity for Maryland Mall

The Purple Group has announced change of the name of Maryland Mall to Purple Maryland.

The firm, in a statement yesterday, said the new identity of the mixed-use mall would celebrate Purple Independence tapping into the general ‘green’ independence culture surrounding the independence the “Purple Way”.

The statement said Purple Maryland “is a retail subsidiary of Purple Group. Purple constantly aims at creating affordable lifestyle experiences for its consumers through principal investments in superior mixed-use facilities and services.

“Maryland Mall, which celebrated its fourth anniversary recently, is among the leading neighbourhood retail and entertainment centre in Lagos.

“The mall plays host to a mix of local and international brands including Shoprite, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Uber, Workstation, Medplus, Miniso, PEP amongst retail, hospitality and entertainment brands.

“It is a redevelopment of the Maryland Business Plaza seating on a 7,700 sqm piece of land and located on the ever-busy Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

“Formerly known as Purple Capital Partners, Purple Group, which recently won ‘BusinessDay Property Development Company of the Year 2020’ award, is an ecosystem of brands focused on creating best-in-class lifestyle experiences for its consumers through its principal investments in superior mixed-use facilities and services.”

The statement said Purple’s lifestyle services “spans real estate, retail, e-commerce, media and advertising, entertainment and family fun, financial services amongst others; all focused on driving the mission to create lifestyle experiences for its consumers with convenience, affordability and finesse.

“It is the first of its kind extension of a physical mall to a digital platform. Furtherance to creating lifestyle experiences, Purple will also launch the e-commerce site and customer focused raffle draw will hold.”