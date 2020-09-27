Obaseki: We’ll Invest in Tourism to Drive Post Covid-19 Recovery

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state that his administration would invest in the tourism sector of the economy to attract local and international investors as part of the initiatives to drive post-coronavirus economic recovery.

Obaseki gave the assurances on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27, each year.

According to the governor, “We are determined in repositioning the state’s tourism sector with its huge potential to drive the post COVID-19 economic recovery.

“The state government is collaborating with the Benin Dialogue Group, the Benin Royal Court, top Museums in Europe, among other stakeholders in fine-tuning plans to raise $100 million for the iconic Benin Royal Museum, a project being developed to hold restituted Benin artifacts.

Obaseki explained that, “The $100 million for the project will be expended in building a world class museum and urban regeneration work to reclaim the Benin Moat, which will provide gainful means of employment for youth and women.”

He, however, added that the project would consolidate the efforts being made by the state government and other stakeholders in calling for restitution of Benin artifacts.

Speaking on theme, “Tourism and Rural Development”, Obaseki said, “Our plans to reclaim the moat, which is our heritage as well as other sites will open more rural areas to tourists as the plan includes building a walkway, which will take tourists round the moat to see how deep it is and walk to all the landmarks in the city.

“This will also encourage tourists to visit Ibiwe, Igbesanmwan and other places and by so doing, contribute to the growth of the economy.”