Gbajabiamila Meets Osinbajo, SGF, Hopeful Nationwide Strike Will be Averted

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Sunday, in a bid to avert the nationwide strike called by the organised labour.

In a tweet from his verified twitter handle @femigbaja, the speaker said he was hopeful that the nationwide strike scheduled for Monday would be averted.

“After my neeting with labour, I met with the VP and SGF. We had fruitful discussions and I I am hopeful tomorrow’s strike will be averted,” Gbajabiamila teeeted.

Labour has scheduled a nationwide strike, beginning from Monday, to protest hikes in fuel price and electricity tariff.