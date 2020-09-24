COVID-19: PSN Canvasses Increased Interest in Herbal Medicine, Commends STK Supplements

By Amby Uneze

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged medical researchers to develop more interest in natural medicine if they want citizens to have better healthcare.

This is just as the PSN commended the management of STK Biotech Limited for producing world-class standard herbal supplement from plants for the treatment of diseases, such as HIV, COVIF-19, diabetic sore, among others

Speaking during PSN’s facility tour of STK Biotech factory at Umuoba, Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, the National President of the society, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa urged Nigerians to embrace herbal medicine as the company introduces its product.

STK Biotech is a third generation and emerging company geared toward producing affordable nature driven drugs and supplements from bioresources in Africa.

Ohuabunwa stated that the research for the production of the medicines met international standards more especially as the company sourced its raw materials locally and within nearby West African sub-region.

He expressed sadness over Nigerians’ knack for Western medicine, saying the situation has cost the country a lot.

He said: “The problem with our healthcare system is that we abandoned our own natural heritage and wholly embraced the western medicine without having the equipment and facilities to handle it.

“We have the human and material resources to achieve whatever we may set our mind to do – we are blessed with a rich variety of herbs and trees. It will be cheaper to produce here, and makes us self-reliant in such critical area of national development; and saves us a lot of foreign exchange in the importation of products,” Ohuabunwa said.

While commending the management of the company for its effort towards extending professionalism and increased manpower in the area of natural medicine, Ohuabunwa called for training of more people in traditional medicine to help tackle the numerous health challenges in Africa

“This is what we should do to help ourselves. But, unfortunately, Africa has remained aloof in the funding of traditional medicine research. Africa needs to develop our traditional medicine and make it cheap.

“I’m particularly happy that apart from solving our medical problems, you are creating jobs through a long chain.

“I hope the government should encourage you because you are creating jobs for its citizens. The amount the governors use as security votes should be shared by two and given to people like you who are solving problems in the society”, he said.

While making a presentation, a Professor of Public Health Infectiology and Phytobiotechnology, Imo state University Owerri, Prof. Kenneth Yongabi said STK started about 11 years ago with a view to bridging the gap between research and production.

He explained that the company provides a holistic environment where traditional, complementary, alternative and orthodox medicine can be found seamlessly deployed side by side.

Yongabi, who is the co-founder of STK Biotech, added that the efforts were geared towards fast tracking development and improving public confidence in natural medicine.

The President of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPHSN), Professor Chinyere Ukaga urged Nigerians and the authorities to assist those involved in research and development of herbal supplements.