Construction of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road Will Boost Economic Activities, Says House Spokesman

By Udora Orizu

The Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has described as biggest intervention, the approval for the construction of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road in Abia state by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), saying that it would boost the economic fortunes of the people in the area.

FEC had on Wednesday given approval for the construction of the road which had been abandoned for 44 years.

According to FEC, the approval for the rehabilitation is to commence from the Umuahia axis of the road which is valued at N12.08bn and to span a distance of 45km.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kalu expressed appreciation to President Muhammad Buhari and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for such wonderful intervention.

Kalu who is currently representing Bende Federal Constituency at the House said

the approval came after months of intense lobbying and frequent advocacy visits to the Fashola, by him.

The lawmaker while congratulating his colleagues at both chambers of the National Assembly who represent the axes where the road cuts across in Abia State, appealed to the leadership of the National Assembly to make the road scale through in the 2021 appropriation exercise.

The statement reads, ”I thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Federal Executive Council for acknowledging our request for federal intervention in the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road and approving the rehabilitation and construction of the road which had been abandoned since its construction in 1976. The people of Bende have suffered greatly as a result of the severe dilapidation of the road; therefore, FEC’s approval of the project is concrete proof that this particular administration is genuine about stopping infrastructure decay in the country.”

”I especially thank the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for his cooperation and for taking this project as his own over the last one year. I appreciate his passionate presentation of the case of my people at the FEC meeting yesterday and must also acknowledge the Honourable Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah for lending his voice in support of this project at the FEC meeting and for being the first to break the news joyfully, congratulating me for a good representation of Abia people at the National Assembly.”

”Indeed, I am very impressed with the efficiency demonstrated by the people at the Ministry of Works during my engagements with them for this federal government intervention over the last one year. The people at the Ministry of Works demonstrated such excellence that gave me hope for the future of public service in Nigeria. I particularly appreciate the Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary, the former acting Permanent Secretary, Engr. Yemi, the Director of Works, South-East Highways, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, as well as the staff at the Abia State office of the Ministry, especially Engr. Nwankwo (rtd.) who worked diligently with my team headed by Cyril Kwubiri during the measurement and design of the road.”

”As this project moves to appropriation, I want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the leadership of both chambers of the legislature and indeed everyone involved in the appropriation process to render their gracious support to put an end to the suffering of my people. I am hopeful that the contractor will be duly funded to immediately commence work from the Umuahia axis, having secured this approval.”