Buhari, Tinubu, APC, PDP Commiserate with Fayose over Sister’s Death

Omololu Ogunmade, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have commiserated with former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, over the demise of his elder sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

A statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari prayed to God to comfort Fayose on the sad loss of his sister.

Adesina also said the president condoled with the immediate family of the deceased as well as the Fayose and Ladeji’s friends, families, associates and relations, urging them to take heart that death is the end of all mortals.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari prays to God to comfort former Governor of Ekiti State, Fayose, on the sad loss of his immediate elder sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

“The president equally condoles with the nuclear family of the deceased, the larger Fayose and Ladeji families, friends, relations and associates, urging them to take heart, since death is the ultimate end of all mortals. President Buhari prays that the soul of the departed will rest in peace.’’

On his own, Tinubu has also commiserated with Fayose over the loss of his sibling.

In a statement issued by his media office yesterday in Lagos, Tinubu said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of your immediate elder sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

“Please know that my thoughts are with you at this moment. Accept my sympathy and condolences, and through you to the Ladeji and Fayose families.”

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday commiserated with Fayose and his family over the passage of his sister.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the party shared in the pain of the Fayose and Ladeji families.

Ologbondiyan said Madam Ladeji was an exceptionally good-hearted personality who stood by his brother, Fayose, with wise counsel and prayers, which immensely contributed to his success as a governor.

The Ekiti State chapter of the party in a condolence letter signed by the state party Chairman, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, also prayed to God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear their loss.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State APC in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ade Ajayi, described her death as untimely for the family going by her caring and love which kept the family members together.

According to the party, the former governor and the family members should take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life, adding that “it is not how far, but how well.”