UK Calls off Return to Sport Events in October

UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has confirmed plans for fans to return to watch live sport events in England from 1 October will not go ahead.

The plans were placed under review after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The UK’s Covid-19 alert level has moved to 4, meaning transmission is “high or rising exponentially”.

“We have to acknowledge the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen large sporting events,” said the prime minister.

In an address to the Commons on Tuesday, he announced new restrictions for the country and those included the halting of the phased return of fans.

“We will not be able to do this from October 1 and I recognise the implications for our sports clubs, which are the life and soul of our communities,” he added.

“The chancellor and the culture secretary are working urgently on what we can do now to support them.”

The prime minister also said current restrictions are likely to remain in place for the next six months.

The pilot programme, which was to trial events of up to 1,000 spectators, has also been paused.

Two Premiership Rugby matches – Bath v Gloucester on Tuesday night and Bristol v Leicester next week – will now be played behind closed doors, as will a race meeting at Newmarket later this week.

The majority of sports in England have been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus lockdown in March, including Premier League football, the FA Cup final, England’s Test cricket matches and two Formula 1 races at Silverstone.

Sport events that took place with full crowds in March shortly before all fixtures were postponed and the UK locked down have come under scrutiny.

The impact of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture with Atletico Madrid on the spread of coronavirus is being investigated by the city’s council, while there have also been calls for an investigation into whether the Cheltenham Festival should have gone ahead.

The government defended its decision to allow such events to proceed before restrictions on mass gatherings were introduced.

“People look back now at the beginning of the pandemic at some of the major sporting events then and ask the question why were they allowed to go ahead,” said Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove on BBC Breakfast earlier on Tuesday.

“What we must do is look at sporting events now with caution but we also recognise that sport is a vital part of this nation and we’re looking at everything we can do to support our athletes, our great clubs, through what will be a challenging time.”

Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, said “if we don’t find a route map with smart solutions to allow sports and live events to gradually reopen, we risk decimation of our sporting and cultural infrastructure”.

The leaders of more than 100 sports bodies have written to the prime minister to ask for emergency funding, warning of “a lost generation of activity” because of coronavirus.

Sport England has handed out £200m for emergency cases, but many in the sector believe more is needed.

Earlier this month, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters told BBC Sport it was “absolutely critical” fans were allowed back inside stadiums as soon as possible and failure to do so would cost clubs £700m during the 2020-21 season.

English Football League clubs lost £50m in gate receipts last season and estimate a £200m loss if there are no fans this season.

The Rugby Football Union is braced for a £50m loss in revenue. They had hoped up to 20,000 fans could be allowed into Twickenham to watch England play Barbarians on 25 October but have now suspended ticket sales.

Rugby Football League Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer urged the government not to delay the return of crowds, with clubs facing a potential impact on revenues of “up to £2m per week”.

At the end of August, 2,500 people watched a friendly between Brighton and Chelsea at the Seagulls’ Amex Stadium – the first time fans had been allowed into a Premier League ground in almost six months.

Arsenal’s 9-1 victory over West Ham in the Women’s Super League on 12 September saw up to 1,000 fans attend.