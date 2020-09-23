Oba of Benin Congratulates Obaseki, Hails Buhari, INEC, Security Agencies

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the last Saturday governorship polls.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, Oba Ewuare also urged the people of the state to support the governor, saying the voice of the people is the voice of God.

The statement read in part: “On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election for a second term in office.

“As His Royal Majesty said on numerous occasions, the Benin throne is non-partisan, and that on election day let the people speak because the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The Benin monarch thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the election was free, fair and violent-free.

He also extended his appreciation to all the candidates for adhering to the advice for a violence-free election given to them during the peace meeting in the Oba palace before the election, “which was widely-acclaimed to have doused the tension that was building up before the election.”

The Oba further commended the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), for initiating the signing of the peace accord among the parties candidates.

He also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headed by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for the peaceful and successful election as well as the security agencies for a job well done.,