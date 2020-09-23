Lekan Babalola Releases New Single, ‘Your Highness’

Grammy-nominated artist, Lekan Babalola has released his latest single titled ‘Your Highness’ off his forthcoming album ‘LAKAAYE’.

According to the singer, his latest track, ‘Your highness’ features United Kingdom rapper RTKAL on the song accompanied by a video shot by Temple Motion Pictures, Directed by Lanre Fagbemi which compliments the UK sound with a Nigerian visual sensibility out on YouTube.

The vibes you get off this song can be described as jazz with a funk twist with garnishing of Afrobeat.

The veteran singer with two Grammy Awards to his name, won the prestigious award for the first time in 2006 for his work on Ali Farka Toure’s In the Heart of the Moon, receiving credit on three songs and a second Grammy in 2009 for his work on Cassandra Wilson’s album, ‘Loverly’. He is also a champion of Yoruba cultural traditions and is keeping the traditional music and arts alive across the Globe.