Doro Record Label Unveils Two New Artistes

Popular Record Label Doro-music Group is set to unveil two new artistes on the label after the exit of former Label Artiste, popularly known as Lyta.

Chief Executive officer, Doro-music group, Yusuf Abdou Reny popularly known as Ilabe Doro made this known recently. On how he grows and helps talents in the Industry, he said “I raise and grace new talents into the Nigerian music industry, it is my way to develop and help talents believe in themselves”.

He said in his words, he is ready to take the Industry by storm before the year runs out. He has the artist already waiting for the perfect time to unveil to the world. The Artists and Repertoire expert also hinted that the new acts are world-class saying the industry needs to be ready for them.He also thanked television and radio stations for their love and support towards his label and artiste over the years.