Boko Haram: Zulum Donates House, N20m to Slain Commander’s Wife

Tributes as officer killed by Boko Haram laid to rest

By Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has donated a house and N20 million to the widow and children of the late Col. Dahiru Bako, who died from wounds sustained while battling Boko Haram terrorists.

The governor made the announcement yesterday at the burial of the late Commander in Maiduguri.

In a statement titled ‘Borno Governor, Zulum donates house, N20million to late Col. D. C. Bako’s widow, orphans,’ Zulum paid a glowing tribute to the deceased.

Bako, described by the governor as a fallen warrior, was the Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in charge of Damboa and the surrounding axis in southern Borno.

He died at a military hospital in Maiduguri on Monday.

Zulum added, “Indeed, it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of the late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria.

“Col. Bako was a gallant and dogged military officer, under whose watch Damboa was never defeated. He is humble and committed to discharging his duties, he is part of the success recorded in degrading Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

“I am reliably informed that Col. Bako did not have a house of his own. We cannot ignore the family he left behind. We share their grief and nothing can equal his life. Nevertheless, I am pleased to announce that Borno State Government will build a befitting house for the family of late Col. Bako.

“I was also told that the Nigerian Army under the distinguished leadership of Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has offered a scholarship to his children, we will also support the family to complement the efforts of the military.

“For the welfare of his family, Borno State Government will release the sum of N20 million as support for them. A cheque to the effect will be ready later today or tomorrow morning.”

The slain Colonel was laid to rest at the Maimalari Military Cemetery in Maiduguri amidst tributes from the Nigerian Army, the state government and other mourners.

The funeral prayer which was conducted by the Army Chief Imam, Col. Usman Musa, had in attendance, Zulum; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, other top government functionaries and senior military officers.

The funeral prayer was given for the reposed of his soul by the Chief Imam and he was subsequently buried according to Islamic rites.

He was buried with full military honour, including the 21-gun salute, with the funeral oration read out by the Chief of Army Staff.

Buratai, in his tribute to the gallant officer, said he played a critical role in the counter-insurgency operations of the country.

The COAS also presented a flag to the next-of-kin of the deceased in line with military tradition.