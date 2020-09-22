Tinubu Pays Tribute to Wife at 60

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid glowing tribute to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who clocked 60 years yesterday.

The former Lagos State governor praised the Senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district for her perseverance, endurance and independent character, attributes, which, according to him, she exhibited particularly during the struggle against military dictatorship.

Speaking with journalists at his Bourdillon, Lagos residence, the former Lagos State governor described Senator Tinubu as her greatest friend, ally and supporter even at most difficult times.

He said: “We are a living symbol of love, care, perseverance and commitment. There are so many moments, many twists and turns in our lives.

“You know, during the dark days when democracy was assaulted in this country, we suffered a lot, the family suffered. As a result of that, she was in America while I was criss-crossing Europe.”

“She was raising our children all by herself. It was a very trying period for every one of us. And then, we endured and got through all the turbulence and today we are still in positions to serve our nation, to serve our people.

“You can go around the entire Lagos and particularly, the Lagos Central Senatorial District. There are so many that appreciated her commitment, her humanitarian care for both young, the elderly and the needy.”

Thanking God for her life on the occasion, he said: “I am very happy for her on the attainment of 60. We give thanks to God Almighty that has spared our lives and preserved our love together.

“This moment when Nigeria is 60, my wife is also 60. It’s a wonderful thing. We mark the day with soberness- soberness because many people pray to live to see today but they could not. The pandemic has taken away some of our friends, those close to us.

“Today, some people are still lying critically ill in the hospital. Some children have become orphans as a result of what is happening around the country. So it’s a sombre celebration on the occasion of her 60th.

For, Nigeria, turning 60 is also a moment for reflection about all that we have been through and where we are”.

On his wish for his wife, Tinubu said: “My wish is for her to live longer, for her legacy to be great, be in good health and continue to enjoy the fruit of her labour, enjoy her children and grandchildren, all of them in good health. And me too in good health.”