Okunbo Congratulates Edo People, Obaseki

Business mogul, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, has congratulated the people of Edo State for “taking their civic responsibility with a sense of urgency and trooping out to expressed themselves” during last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He also congratulated the governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election.

In a statement personally signed by Okunbo yesterday, the businessman and one of the major supporters of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said it was incumbent on him as a protagonist for Ize-Iyamu to issue the statement in his personal capacity as he had done at various times during the campaign.

He said the two candidates presented their manifestoes to the great people of Edo State and he expressed satisfaction that the election had been free, fair and peaceful.

“The people have spoken in no uncertain terms,” Okunbo declared; praying that the next four years should take the state to the promised land.

“As a loyal citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an indigene of Edo State, I urge all of the people at home and abroad to join hands with the governor to build a vibrant democracy and also build a vibrant economy where the youths can find gainful employment in an atmosphere of peace and security,” Okunbo stated.

He, however, lamented the attack on his person during the electioneering, adding that he witnessed the most orchestrated attacks on his person where he “had to be continuously be in defence because of my beliefs.”