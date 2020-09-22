Obaseki: I’m Humbled by My Victory

By Udora Orizu

The Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has described his victory in the just concluded Edo state gubernatorial election as a humbling experience.

Obaseki was on Saturday, September 19, reelected as the Governor of Edo state under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after defeating his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC with 307,955 votes as against the latter’s 223,619 votes.

Appearing on the Morning Show on ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, the Governor said he’s humbled by his victory, assuring that he will commit himself in serving the people of Edo.

He said, ”it’s quite humbling, and only the grace of God can do that. To be able to leave your party and move to another party to contest and yet win is humbling. We have so much to be grateful to God for.”

Details later…..