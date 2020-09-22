NB Gives Reasons for Niger Bridge Light Up initiative

By Raheem Akingbolu

The Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has stated that the decision of Life, one of the lager beer brands in its stable, to embark on the multi-million naira project of illuminating the Niger Bridge, in the south-east, was borne out of the need to establish closer bond with its core consumers in that part of the country, and enhance its brand identifier, which the iconic bridge represents.

The Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, connects the south-eastern Nigeria with western Nigeria, over the River Niger, and is linked to Asaba, in Delta State.

The company’s Head, Media, Digital, Brand PR & Sponsorship, Mr. Wasiu Ola Abiola, in an interview with the media recently, described the multi-million project as, a result of the brand’s sentimental attachment to the South East.

According to him, Life brand started as a regional beer, when it was first brewed in Onitsha, Anambra State, in 1981, before growing to become a popular choice of Nigerians in every part of the part country.

Describing the initiative as ‘a historic landmark’, Abiola stated that the lighting up of the bridge was not only significant for the company and the Life lager beer brand, but also the people of the south East, due to the long-standing relationship existing between the brand and the people of the South Eastern region.

He added that the project represents the progressive spirit of the Igbo people, while at the same time, offering them a ray of hope, especially at these trying economic times.

Abiola added that the Life lager brand had established a long-standing heritage of progress, which had, over the years, seen it launch various initiatives that embody and inspire progress through its communication, in that part of the country.

“On May 1, 2020, Life Continental re-launched with an exciting new packaging design that reflects its progressive traits and prominently displays its long-standing iconic brand identifier; the Niger Bridge, a bridge we term the ‘Bridge of Progress’ because it represents the progressive journey of optimism and assurance of hope for a better life,” he stated.

He added that the project, which spanned almost two years, was a way of enhancing the status of the iconic bridge, which had been displaying the Life brand’s messages since 2012.

Expressing the company’s delight at the initiative, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands, NB Plc, Omotunde Adenusi, stated that the significance of the initiative could be seen in the huge symbolism of the Niger Bridge to the people of the South East.

“For many, the bridge symbolises the start of something new, with the signs that its long tradition of progress will withstand the times. So the project represents preserving that historical monument that has created an easier way for its citizens to move around. But more importantly for the Igbos, it is a symbol of trade and access to greener pastures,” he added.