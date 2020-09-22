LG Wins AHRI Award for Third Consecutive Year

LG Electronics (LG) has announced that it was recently recognised by the Air-conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the performance award for the third straight year, with all its 73 tested models passing the performance evaluation.

In the performance award, as all products from each category randomly selected by AHRI must pass the performance test for three consecutive years.

According to a statement, LG received the award for the first time in 2017 after passing the test each year since 2015.

“From 2017 to 2019, a total of 73 models of LG’s air conditioning systems representing seven product categories were tested and passed the evaluation They include Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioner (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), Unitary Small Air-Conditioner Equipment (VMAC), Unitary Small Heat Pump Equipment (VMHP), Water–Cooled Water–Chilling and Heat Pump Water–Heating Packages Using the Vapor Compression Cycle (WCCL), and Air-Cooled Water-Chilling Packages (ACCL).

“AHRI randomly selects a minimum of 20 percent of all products from each category for annual testing. The institute then sends test samples to Intertek, a leading standard certification authority and an independent third-party laboratory accredited by AHRI, to verify whether the products perform in accordance with the specifications.

“AHRI, a trade association founded in 1953, represents manufacturers of HVACR and water heating equipment around the globe with more than 350 member companies. The association is well-known for conducting a stringent performance evaluation, instilling consumer confidence,” it stated.

According to the statement, among the award-winning products included Multi V, LG’s flagship large-capacity outdoor unit.

“Its Ultimate Inverter Compressor, originally developed by LG, enables advanced performance and energy efficiency, making the product stand out in the commercial air-conditioning market. It exhibits excellent heating performance under extreme conditions of minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), which explains its popularity especially in North America where temperature drops to a very low level in winter,” the statement added.

PTAC, another certified product, is a single, self-contained unit frequently used at hotels. LG’s PTAC units boast exceptional durability, applied with special coating technology aimed to prevent corrosion of heat exchanger.

“LG, as a total HVAC & energy solutions provider enriching nature and human life, will further strengthen competitiveness in the global market based on advanced performance and distinctive technology,” Executive Vice President of Air Solution Business Unit at LG’s Home Appliance and Air Solution, Lee Kam-gyu said.