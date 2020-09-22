Air Peace Increases Flights to Enugu

By Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has announced that it has increased the number of flights from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu starting from Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Air Peace promised its Enugu passengers seamless flights, adding that there would be commencement of a daily second Los-Enugu-Los in the afternoon everyday.

According to the spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, “passengers can now leave Lagos for Enugu in the morning and still come back to Lagos in the evening, same day with Air Peace