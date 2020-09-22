Advocacy Group Hails Nigerian Military on Insurgency War

By Sunday Okobi

An advocacy group, Concerned Professionals’ Congress (CPC), has lauded the troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole, which it stated that is in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies as well as civilian vigilantes, for sustaining and maintaining massive domination of the theatre of war in the North-east region to defeat the remnant of Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east region.

Also, CPC has debunked reports that the recent attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP on isolated targets in Borno State suggested that the terrorists now control such territories, explaining that the terrorist attacks in asymmetrical warfare is not the same as actual control of territories.

The civil advocacy group made the commendation as well as the clarification in a statement after a press conference in Bauchi at the weekend, which was jointly addressed by its Chief Media Strategist, Mr. Emeka Nwankpa, and the Northern Regional Rapporteur, Kasim Baba Kasim.

The group noted in the statement that on the contrary, troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole and other subsidiary clearance operations working in synergy with other sister agencies have massively dominated the theatre of war in the region as a result of large-scale aggressive onslaughts on the criminals.

According to the group, the press conference was motivated by its independent findings on the state of the ongoing Nigerian military-led counter-terrorism operations in the North-east, especially in Borno State, the epicentre of the battles, which it said revealed an imminent end to the insurgency.

However, CPC urged Nigerians to ignore “baseless, unfounded and misleading notions that lack empirical information about the war,” pointing out that the facts on the ground indicated that the days of Boko Haram terrorists in the region are numbered.

Nwankpa said: “The ongoing war against Boko Haram/ISWAP has called for all patriotic citizens to keep hope alive and give more support to the military high command under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, in the light of the huge successes, recorded in the ongoing aggressive military-led onslaughts against the terrorists.

“At this juncture, permit me to correct some wrong notions that have been peddled by ignorant and/or mischievous commentators about Boko Haram’s so-called control of parts of Borno State, which arose as a result of a few isolated sporadic terrorist attacks recently. It is a cheap propaganda by the terrorists and their collaborators to cause disaffection against the federal government and the armed forces in the light of the obvious huge successes of the ongoing counter-terrorism military-led operations across the North-east.”