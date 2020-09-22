Abe Congratulates Ake on His Birthday

A former representative of the Rivers South-East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has congratulated Senator Wilson Ake, on his birthday today, describing him as a trusted and committed leader.

Abe said the commitment of Ake is immeasurable, adding that no amount of accolades can best describe a man who dedicated his life to the service of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The statement signed by Abe’s spokesperson, Mr. Parry Saroh Benson, stated that Ake’s contributions and steadfastness towards the fight for justice and insistence on internal democracy in the All Progressives Congress (APC), is worthy of commendation and emulation by all future leaders of the country.

Abe recalled that as a resolute crusader for justice and equity, Ake was equally steadfast in his determination to secure a fairer deal for oil-producing communities particularly in his native Erema community during his service in the National Assembly.

“Therefore, on behalf of my wife, Bariyaa, and my family, we most joyfully wish you a birthday of peace, love, good health, and God’s divine protection on this occasion of your birthday,” Abe said.