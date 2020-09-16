Gunmen Kill Ex-US Soldier, Abduct One Person in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje

One person was yesterday killed in Ijan Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, just as a retired United States of America army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other person were kidnapped in the town.

Ijadare, a native of Ijan Ekiti, was kidnapped at his palm oil production factory located on Ijan-Ise Ekiti road.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the community revealed that the criminal numbering seven had invaded the factory, where they shot a staff in the course of trying to kidnap the retired army officer and other victim.

He said: “They came into the factory with guns and started shooting sporadically. They shot and killed one of the staff of the factory.

“They thereafter dragged Major Ijadare and the other staff into the car and zoomed off.”

The source stated that the abductors escaped through Ise Ekiti road.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed that one person was killed during the abduction.

“We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier was kidnapped around 2:00p.m. today (Tuesday) along with one other person.

“One person was also killed during the attack on a factory in Ijan Ekiti, where the two persons were also kidnapped.

“The state police commissioner has drafted policemen to the place, and we are combing the bushes where they escaped into.

“The police are now working with local hunters to ensure that these kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted,” he said.