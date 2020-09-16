FirstBank CEO, Adeduntan Bags Forbes Award

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award.

The award presentation held recently during a virtual event by Forbes in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN). The online roundtable discussion themed “Harnessing the financial resources and social capital of philanthropy to making a lasting impact,” was supported by the World Philanthropy Network and featured a keynote address by former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to a statement from the bank, other award honourees were Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, CEO of Ocean Marine Security Ltd; Mahmood Ahmadu, Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions Ltd, among others.

Commenting on the award, Adeduntan said, “I am truly humbled to receive the Forbes Best of Africa Award and I am grateful to the Forbes team for this coveted recognition and award. I owe profound gratitude to our customers; and to the Board, Management and Staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and all our Subsidiaries, for their cooperation in delivering the best to our esteemed customers and shareholders, and ensuring that we give back to the society in which we have sustained our business for over 126 years.

“This Forbes Best of Africa award is an incentive to do more in Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability as Africa’s bank of first choice. Therefore, I dedicate this award to my colleagues at FirstBank and its Subsidiaries who are fully committed to our quest to remain truly beyond comparison – a haven of resilience, trust, safety, security, excellent corporate governance, entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity.”

Also, Forbes was quoted in the statement to have stated: “Adesola Adeduntan believes strongly in the importance of doing well by doing good. In March 2020 he spoke at the Edinburgh School of Business about financial institutions’ role as drivers of financial inclusion.”