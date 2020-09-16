FG Lauds AbdulRazaq

The federal government has commended Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the state’s social investment programme. The government also hailed the state governor for pushing through the safety net with appreciable improvements on the model that was understudied from the presidency.

Already, no fewer than 21, 623 petty traders in the state have benefited free interest loan to upscale their businesses in the state.

Chief Operating Officer of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Mr. Uzoma Nwagba, stated this in a commendation letter sent to Abdulrazaq, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said that he was glad that AbdulRazaq administration followed through on the programme — barely one year after he visited the headquarters of GEEP in Abuja.

GEEP, which comprises MarketMoni, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni, is a component of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) that seeks to empower small businesses and lift as many people as possible out of poverty line.

Nwagba, said Kwara’s version of the programme has also turned out to be a huge success with at least 21,623 petty traders getting interest-loan to upscale their businesses and thousands more to benefit from its Owo Arugbo — a part of the social programme that targets vulnerable, old people.

He specifically commended, “the excellent work you are doing with your own programme (Owo Isowo, Owo Arugbo, etc).

“I am really excited to see that you carried on that vision, and it is working in Kwara. You even made improvements (e.g. mandatory BVN, etc) over and above ours.

“The commencement of the programme made me very happy, your excellency, especially the replication of the clear process and transparency (of the scheme).”