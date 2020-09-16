Expert Highlights Potential in Tourism Sector

By Yinka Kolawole

The Founder of MicCom Cable Company, Mr. Michael Ponle has described tourism as a sector which has a great tendency of stimulating economic activities in the country.

Ponle, therefore urged government’s at all levels to pay greater attention to the sector.

He made this known when the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye led the team of Ministry of Information (Civic Engagement) to his country home, Ada, Osun state for an interactive session.

Ponle, the owner of MicCom Golf and Hotels located in Ada, Osun State, also noted that, if the tourist centres are developed like other sectors, it would in no small measure improve internally generated revenue, facilitate employment, boost the national image and equally drive development of other untapped sectors being a critical component of the general economy.

“Tourism is a composite sector which will facilitate good road networks, stable power supply, and human development among others in a country and as such, government must tap into it for the benefit of the Commonwealth,” he added.

The industrialist, specifically charged Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to use the zeal with which he is drastically developing the health, infrastructure, education and security sectors, to also support tourism sector and give tourists centres such as the Osun groove, Erin-Ijesa waterfall, among others, a facelift.

He said, “Indeed, his effort in developing osun health sector is commendable as every small community has proximate opportunity to fully equipped health centres without having to travel a long distance like before.

“Despite the paucity of funds in the state, Oyetola is wondrously delivering in the infrastructure sector for every community has at least, one road being constructed or fully completed by his administration while security refurbishment, empowerment programs for human capital and social development; and full salary payment and pensions are not left unattended to.

“With the painstaking and tenacious efforts expended on the development of those sectors, Oyetola through his focused, dexterous and people oriented leadership can tap into the tourist attractions and sporting activities in the state for government-people benefits revolving around revenue boost, state projection, employment and other social developments.”