With three days to the gubernatorial election in Edo state, the main candidates will appear on The Morning Show on ARISE News to discuss their vision for the state.

Wednesday, 16 September 2020.

Governor Obaseki and Pastor Ize Iyamu will appear on The Morning Show at 8AM today to discuss their vision for the state. Watch here – 416 on DSTV; 44 on GOTV, 519 on Sky UK! #EdoDecides2020