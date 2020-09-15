Stop Harassing Mailafia, Secondus Warns DSS

By Chuks Okocha

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop harassing the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

Prince Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, told the secret police organization to try to be abreast of the mood of the time in a democratic dispensation and learn to accommodate dissenting views on issues.

The main opposition leader said that the continuous invitation of the former CBN topnotch is disrespectful of his status and unmindful of his contributions to the development of the country.

Secondus further said that the good ingredients of democracy is that citizens must be allowed to have their say even when they cannot have their way on any issue.

He said that he finds it repugnant following the continued harassment of somebody who served this country at such a high level just because he has a view different from that of the government on an issue.

The PDP boss noted that the DSS in traumatizing Mailafia is trying to intimidate the people from airing their views on issues, but warned that no amount of pressure will deter the people from expressing their feeling under a government that has clearly lost focus and direction.