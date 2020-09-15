Ondo South Agrees to Support Akeredolu, Says Oke

James Sowole in Akure

Political leaders in the Ondo South senatorial district of Ondo State yesterday said indigenes of the area have agreed to allow the state Governor, Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, to complete another term of four years before “their turn to govern the state.”

A former aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusola Oke, stated this at Ajagba in Irele Local Government Area of the state during a campaign tour of Akeredolu ahead of the October 10, 2020, governorship election.

Oke disclosed that the leaders in Ondo South Senatorial district have resolved to wait for the next four years, and therefore decided to support Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

He said: “The people here are the ones behind Ondo South agenda. Our leader, late Olusegun Agagu, initiated the southern agenda for us as his followers.

“Mimiko spent eight years in office and abandoned us to suffer. And now, he has gone to pick his brother for us again. We don’t know Ajayi Agboola. We have resolved to support Akeredolu and wait for our turn after his eight years in office.

“Mimiko cannot sit in Ondo and choose a governor for us in the South. If an animal with a horn will kill a man, it is not like a snail. We don’t know Agboola here.”

In a remark, traditional rulers in Irele Local Government Area passed a vote of confidence on Akeredolu, declaring that they are ready to support his re-election in the forthcoming poll.

The monarchs said Akeredolu has lesser work to do with the array of political gladiators in the southern senatorial district that have joined his campaign.

The Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Oluwole, and the Odogbo of Ode- omi, Oba Akinyelure Olorunsola, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in the area, assured the governor of their support.

They said: “We are not politicians, but you have been tested, and we give you 100 percent. In our collation of our people’s comments, we have to congratulate you. You will win this election.”

Responding, Akeredolu thanked the traditional rulers for their supports and prayer, assuring them of more dividends of good governance if re-elected for another term in office.