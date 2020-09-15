Lagos East By-election: Abiru Promises Quality Representation

* Says Lagos special status, Ikorodu-Sagamu road his top priority

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East senatorial district bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has promised to offer quality representation at the Senate if elected.

Abiru made the promise during the flagging off of his campaign in Epe, Lagos.

The immediate-past Group Managing Director of Polaris Bank also promised that he would focus on the actualisation of special status for Lagos State when eventually elected on October 31.

The candidate, while addressing party members and residents yesterday, said he would serve the people with integrity and passion if elected.

He said he would make the welfare and empowerment of the people his priority and would work to ensure the completion of on-going projects in the senatorial district.

Abiru thanked party members for choosing him as the APC candidate, saying he would work to justify the confidence reposed in him if elected.

“First of all, I want to thank you our party members for choosing me as your candidate. I am very grateful, and I promise not to disappoint you if elected.

“I promise to give quality representation and serve the people of Lagos East senatorial district.

“I will make the welfare and empowerment of the people my top priority and work towards ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects in the senatorial district.

“As many of you already know, I worked for over 25 years in the banking sector where trust, discipline, service and innovation matter a lot.

“I will bring all of these to bear in the service of the people of the senatorial district,” he said.

Abiru said he had ascertained the bad state of Ikorodu-Epe Road and would work towards fixing of the road if elected.

He also promised to work with the relevant people and governments to ensure the completion of the Ikorodu-Sagamu expressway.

Abiru stated further that he would work with other colleagues in the National Assembly to ensure that Lagos is given a special status, adding: “I will be guided by the values of our great party if by the grace of God I am elected.”

The APC senatorial candidate said he felt greatly honoured by the warm reception by party members and residents of the area, promising to respond to the needs of the area if elected.

He made these pledges when the state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, unveiled him as the standard-bearer for Lagos East senatorial bye-election scheduled to hold on October 31.