EEDC Customers Express Satisfaction over Improved Power Supply

Customers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) have expressed delight over the recent improvement in electricity supply in the power Disco’s coverage area.

The customers, who cut across artisans, traders, housewives, industrialists in Enugu, Nsukka, Awka, Onitsha, Aba, all commended EEDC for the level of improvement recorded within the last six weeks, acknowledging that it has drastically improved their businesses and quality of life.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in a statement attributed the improvement to concerted efforts and investments made by the company in maintaining, upgrading and strengthening its network, a project that has been on since over one year.

“We are excited that our customers are already experiencing the effect of these efforts and hope they will reciprocate by promptly paying their energy bills,” he said.

According to Ezeh, there is no way EEDC would be able to sustain the level of improvement if customers do not pay for the services.

The company also urged its customers to desist from illegal activities that negatively impact on its operations, such as meter bypass, energy theft, unauthorised access to the network, vandalism, etc.

To ensure that this level of improvement gets to other parts of the network, Ezeh said that the company have identified projects that are yet to be executed, which when completed, will positively enhance the service quality and customer experience.

“EEDC is committed to ensuring that this feat already achieved is not just maintained, but surpassed”, Ezeh assured.