Devon King’s Empowers Chefs, Rewards Creativity

Femi Solaja

Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar Food Limited has rewarded 10 budding chefs with prizes worth N1 million in its ‘The King’s Chef Challenge’ which came to a conclusion recently in Lagos.

The maiden edition of the challenge saw Muniratu Abubakar emerge winner after her 3-course meal which included an appetiser, garlic bread; main course, basmati white rice with chicken sauce, among others.

She was adjudged the best in terms of creativity, meal presentation and meal outlook and was presented with the grand prize of N200, 000 cash, a standing gas cooker, a mixer and six months’ supply of Devon King’s products.

Also rewarded were the first runner up, Omolabake Davies, and the second runner up, Onyeka Azubuike who also got supply of Devon King’s products, oven, mixer as well as the sum N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

All other seven participants – Zainab Jarmai, Chineye Opara, Juliet Anaetoh, Constance Ofmat, Grace Atta, Miracle Agoreyo and Zainab Dikko, who made it to the voting round of the competition also got themselves N10, 000 shopping voucher, one-month supply of Devon King’s products and branded kitchen items.

Sharing her excitement on the successful flagship edition of competition, Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Diana, said: “I am impressed by the level of hard work and creativity put into this challenge because I know surely that making meals that are befitting of a King doesn’t come easy.

“We created the Devon King’s Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu, to provide an avenue for you all to not only test the functionality and excellent quality of Devon King’s products – Cooking Oil & Cooking Margarine but also acquire new cooking/baking skills from our Super Chef Obubu.

“It was only right that we put the knowledge gained to a test, which is what brought about the challenge.”

She explained further that it was an avenue to showcase culinary, creative and innovative skills as inspired by the brand.

“As a Brand known for always bringing great value to consumers, we are pleased that the challenge was well received by the public, and the participation as well as entries recorded for the competition was quite encouraging.

“The goal of this campaign is to reveal and empower an extraordinary Chef who creates special and delightful meals and I am glad we have one today and while there would be an eventual winner, we believe that everyone present here today is a winner in their own right, and all other participants gained valued skills and lessons from the delightful sessions, which will help them improve.

“It has always been the goal of the brand to not only provide consumers with quality products but also empower up and coming “food-preneurs” just as was done earlier this year with the Season 1 of Street Food Naija Kings,” she explained.