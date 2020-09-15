Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council

GOVERNOR’S VIRTUAL MEETING -1 , L – R , President uhaadu Buhari ; Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation , Mr. Abubakar Malami ; Minister of Finance , Budget and National Planning , Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and the Central Bank Governor , Mr. Godwin Emefiele at the virtual meeting of the President Buhari with some Governors at the Presidential Villa , Abuja …yesterday (2020) . GODWIN OMOIGUI GOVERNORS VIRTUAL MEETING -3 , President Muhammadu Buhari in virtual conference with Governors at the Presidential Villa , Abuja …yesterday (18th.MAY 2020 ) . GODWIN OMOIGUI

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a virtual meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

The meeting, which took off at 12 noon in the Council Chambers of the State House, has in physical attendance the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emiefiele; and the Minister of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq.

Members of PEAC in virtual attendance are the Chairman, Prof. Doyin Salami; Vice-Chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi; Prof. Ode Ojowu; Dr Shehu Yahaya; Dr Iyabo Masha; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Mr Bismark Rewane and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu.